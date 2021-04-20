Steak in the original butchers' alleyway
Tucked behind the Rolli Palaces, the Vico del Ferro was the sole area of the 15th and 16th century butchers in Genoa—in fact, the alley itself was originally a small river in which the butchers would throw the skin and offal of the cows when they were finished gathering the meat. Today, it retains its lively scene, peppered with butchers, bakers, coffee sellers, and a colorful fish market. If you are looking for a good steak in Genoa
, Maxela is a fantastic night out. It serves a delicious tartare, alongside numerous other cooked options. The large glass meat case at the entry is a great place to pick out your steak even before sitting down. (Maxela has become so popular that they have franchised to other cities in Italy, and have just opened a restaurant in London
, as well. The Genoa restaurant is the original, operating in one way or another since 1790.)