Max-Joseph-Platz
Max-Joseph-Platz, München, Germany
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
A Square Named for a KingMax-Joseph-Platz is a large square in the heart of Munich. It's flanked by the impressive National Theatre and the Munich Residence but unfortunately the driveway to the underground parking garage disrupts the aesthetics of the neo-classical square.
The square was named after King Maximilian Joseph. As if it's not enough of an honor of having an entire square named after you, there's also the Max-Joseph monument in the middle. It was only revealed in 1835 though as the king refused to be memorialized in a sitting position.