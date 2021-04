A Square Named for a King

Max-Joseph-Platz is a large square in the heart of Munich . It's flanked by the impressive National Theatre and the Munich Residence but unfortunately the driveway to the underground parking garage disrupts the aesthetics of the neo-classical square.The square was named after King Maximilian Joseph. As if it's not enough of an honor of having an entire square named after you, there's also the Max-Joseph monument in the middle. It was only revealed in 1835 though as the king refused to be memorialized in a sitting position.