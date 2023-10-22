Max (permanently closed)

Goudenleeuwplein 3, 9000 Gent, Belgium
The Brussels waffle is most similar to what we enjoy here in the U.S. It’s a light, deceptively so, dough cooked into a rectangular shape featuring large pockets. My favorite though was the Liège waffle, something I had never even heard of before my trip to Belgium. What makes the Liège version different is that it’s richer, denser and sweeter than the Brussels variety. It’s also in a less uniform shape and when topped with Nutella makes for a delicious snack or dessert. Waffles are found everywhere from food trucks to sit down restaurants, but one of my favorite places to enjoy waffles is at the Etablissement Max in Ghent. Located near St. Bavo Cathedral, the brasserie-style restaurant is a delicious and traditional take on this tasty snack, dessert or even meal.

This restaurant is now closed. Explore more things to do in Ghent, Belgium.

By Matt Long

