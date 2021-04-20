Where are you going?
30 miles south of Hamilton on the North Island sits the Maungatautari Ecological Reserve. A massive nature reserve that's been fenced in to get rid of introduced pests to help regrow New Zealand's endangered bird population, including kiwis, this is a great place to experience New Zealand as it was before settlers arrived.

With several trails and tracks to chose from, you can hike all day over the mountains and in the woods exploring this lush forest.

You can even hike at night, and if you're lucky you might even see a kiwi in the wild.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

