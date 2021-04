Maunawili Falls Maunawili Falls, Hawaii 96734, USA

A Muddy Good Time This hike is just outside of Kailua on Oahu, and what makes it so great? It is a HOT MESS! It's about a 3 or 4 hour round-trip hike and at the end there is a gorgeous waterfall that you can jump off of if you like. You weave in and out of a small stream but ye shoes be warned! We went barefoot the whole way and slipped on every step and it was fabulous!