Mauna Kea Golf Course
Mauna Kea Beach hotel, 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
| +1 808-882-5400
Photo courtesy of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 6pm
Fore an Oceanside Game of GolfFrom the quiet crescent of Kaunaoa Bay’s white sand to the well-coiffed Mauna Kea Golf Course, a stay at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel encourages outdoor leisure and romance.
Like the hotel, the Golf Course was designed to blend into the Hawaii Island landscape. Golfers can play through 18 holes that curve, almost unnoticed, into the land including Hole 3’s famous overwater challenge. Hole 3 is arguably also the most beautiful hole in the world.
If you’re not so inclined toward the game, lessons can be arranged—or you might just want to practice at a world-class driving range and check out the Pro Shop.