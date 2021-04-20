Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mauna Kea Golf Course

Mauna Kea Beach hotel, 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Website
| +1 808-882-5400
Fore an Oceanside Game of Golf Waimea Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 6pm
Check Availability >

Fore an Oceanside Game of Golf

From the quiet crescent of Kaunaoa Bay’s white sand to the well-coiffed Mauna Kea Golf Course, a stay at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel encourages outdoor leisure and romance.

Like the hotel, the Golf Course was designed to blend into the Hawaii Island landscape. Golfers can play through 18 holes that curve, almost unnoticed, into the land including Hole 3’s famous overwater challenge. Hole 3 is arguably also the most beautiful hole in the world.

If you’re not so inclined toward the game, lessons can be arranged—or you might just want to practice at a world-class driving range and check out the Pro Shop.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points