Mauerpark Berlin
Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 60980018
Fleamarket Meets Hipster in BerlinEvery Sunday in Berlin the world of kitschy fleamarket finds and cool hipster crowds meet at Mauerpark Market in Berlin. The market is full of antiques and dusty relics but also mixed with stalls of young designers selling inventive new fashions designs one would find in hip boutiques.
If you are in the mood to shop - be prepared to spend an afternoon wandering around the endless rows of stalls searching through piles of flea market treasures. But just when you think you are ready to drop - you can get an energy boost from one of the many food/drink stands intermixed between the stalls. You'll find Turkish delights such as pide (Turkish pizza) or lahmacun to brautwurst, as well as cafes, bars, and organic juice stalls.
Mauerpark is not just a place to find unique souvenirs and hot new designers, it is simply a place to people watch and get in touch with the vibe of Berliners. Over 30,000 people visit the market each Sunday which runs throughout the year. And since it's held in a park, there is ample room to get away from the crowds and go enjoy some green space. You'll probably even be entertained by a few tunes as locals bands come to play in the park periodically.
More Information:
Mauerpark Market
Bernauer Straße 63-64
Berlin-Mitte
Telephone: 0176 29 25 00 21
www.mauerparkmarkt.de
Every Sunday 08:00 – 18:00h
How to get there:
U2 stop: Eberswalder Straße
U8 stop: Bernauer Straße
Tram M10 stop :Wolliner Straße