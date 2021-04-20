Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maubeuge

59600 Maubeuge, France
Website
Maubeuge zoo Maubeuge France

Maubeuge zoo

If you live in the Mons area or are visiting Mons with kids, Maubeuge can be an alternative to the more famous Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette. It is only about 30 minutes drive from Mons, right at the border, and allot cheaper to get into. My son went there with his class, at school, and he made me curious.

Inside, they have a pretty large number of species and their enclosures are decent. I loved walking inside as the pathway is flanked by tall bamboo grass making it look like you are in a bamboo forest.

They house a white Bengal tiger who was too lazy to get up so we can get a better look. The lamas' habitat is open to the public so you can walk around them, feed them form the food dispensaries, pet them.

A really neat place to spend a few hours during a weekend or, if you want to avoid the crowds, during the week.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points