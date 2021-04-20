Where are you going?
Matira Point Beach

Splashing around on Matira Beach Vaitape French Polynesia

Splashing around on Matira Beach

The main island’s biggest, best, and most popular beach stretches along the Matira Point tourist enclave. It’s long enough that it’s lively in some spots and quiet in others, and it has a fun, friendly vibe—thanks in part to the local beachgoers, who also help to make it a more authentic Polynesian experience. A few little snack restaurants can be found along the beach, serving burgers and poisson cru (a type of raw tuna salad), and the handful of hotels are relatively spread out from each other. The water's sandy bottom is easy on your feet, and the turquoise waters stretching from the perfect white sands are as pretty as you’ll find anywhere.
