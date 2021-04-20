Matheson Hammock Park
9610 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL 33156, USA
+1 305-665-5475
Matheson Hammock Bike TrailMatheson Hammock Park is a park on Old Cutler Road, just south of Coral Gables. The park surrounds the north and western ends of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
almost 7 years ago
Saturday Bike Rendezvous
My friend Manny and I work on Saturday's. In order to stay in touch, we decided to rendezvous for a late afternoon bike ride after work. It's become a ritual to meet up on Old Cutler Road in Miami and cut a passage through some light trails in Snapper Creek. We then pass thru Fairchild Tropical Garden and end up in Matheson Hammock Park for a gorgeous sunset....
almost 7 years ago
Matheson Hammock Bay View
