Matetic Vineyards

Fundo el Rosario, Casablanca, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Website
| +56 2 2611 1501
Bike & Winery Tour Through Chile’s Largest Organic & Biodynamic Winery Casablanca Chile

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Bike & Winery Tour Through Chile’s Largest Organic & Biodynamic Winery

In the lush countryside outside of Santiago in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour of mountain biking and wine tasting. Bike through the rolling hills filled with winding rows of grapes and bright yellow flowers and arrive to the winery, where you can sample different varieties of Chilean whites and reds, as well as learn more about the biodynamic production process.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

