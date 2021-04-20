Bike & Winery Tour Through Chile’s Largest Organic & Biodynamic Winery
In the lush countryside outside of Santiago
in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour of mountain biking and wine tasting. Bike through the rolling hills filled with winding rows of grapes and bright yellow flowers and arrive to the winery, where you can sample different varieties of Chilean whites and reds, as well as learn more about the biodynamic production process.