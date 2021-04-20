MATE Asociación Mario Testino

Mario Testino’s Art Gallery

After 35 years living abroad, the famous Lima photographer Mario Testino decided to create the Mario Testino Association in his hometown. In 2012 he restored a historical mansion of republican architecture, respecting its history and preserving the timeless beauty of the place. You’ll be amazed from the moment you walk in: the original tiles are still there, the beautiful landscaping of the entrance garden and the graceful porch. Inside, modern technology ensures optimal viewing: there are seven rooms carefully climate-controlled and perfectly lit for the exhibits. Besides Testino’s own photographs, you can also find work from other Peruvian artists and even some musical performances: the gallery always has something interesting to offer. If you go, make a point to stop at the shop and the charming cafe.

