Matanuska-Susitna
Anchorage, AK, AK, USA
Photo by Jake Stangel
6 Ways to See Alaska by SeaCRYSTAL CRUISES
In “The Inside Passage,” writer Edward Readicker-Henderson cruised Alaska aboard the Crystal Symphony. In 2012, the Crystal Serenity will travel to Alaska on its way from Osaka, Japan, to Los Angeles. Prices for the 22-day cruise start at $13,060, including round-trip airfare from many U.S. cities. (888) 722-0021, crystalcruises.com
SILVERSEA CRUISES
Optional activities on a cruise aboard the 382-passenger Silver Shadow include helicopter rides, dog-sledding, and salmon fishing. Ten-day trips from $5,699. (877) 276-6816, silversea.com
REGENT
The Seven Seas Navigator’s 490 passengers all stay in suites, most with private balconies. Seven-night trips from $4,799. (877) 505-5370, rssc.com
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS
Lindblad’s two expedition ships each carry 62 guests as well as a nature photography instructor on eight-day trips. From $5,990. (800) 397-3348, expeditions.com
AMERICAN SAFARI CRUISES
Four upscale yachts carry from 12 to 86 adventurous passengers. Seven-night trips start at $3,095. (877) 901-1009, innerseadiscoveries.com
ALASKA MARINE HIGHWAY SYSTEM
Ferries make stops from Dutch Harbor to Bellingham, Washington. Cabins book fast, but you can sleep on a chair or pitch a tent. Fare from Bellingham to Juneau (no cabin) is $326. (800) 642-0066, dot.state.ak.us/amhs —Edward Readicker Henderson
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago