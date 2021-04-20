Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Matanuska-Susitna

Anchorage, AK, AK, USA
Matanuska-Susitna Alaska United States

6 Ways to See Alaska by Sea

CRYSTAL CRUISES
In “The Inside Passage,” writer Edward Readicker-Henderson cruised Alaska aboard the Crystal Symphony. In 2012, the Crystal Serenity will travel to Alaska on its way from Osaka, Japan, to Los AngelesPrices for the 22-day cruise start at $13,060, including round-trip airfare from many U.S. cities. (888) 722-0021, crystalcruises.com 

SILVERSEA CRUISES
Optional activities on a cruise aboard the 382-passenger Silver Shadow include helicopter rides, dog-sledding, and salmon fishing. Ten-day trips from $5,699. (877) 276-6816, silversea.com

REGENT
The Seven Seas Navigator’s 490 passengers all stay in suites, most with private balconies. Seven-night trips from $4,799. (877) 505-5370, rssc.com

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS
Lindblad’s two expedition ships each carry 62 guests as well as a nature photography instructor on eight-day trips. From $5,990. (800) 397-3348, expeditions.com

AMERICAN SAFARI CRUISES
Four upscale yachts carry from 12 to 86 adventurous passengers. Seven-night trips start at $3,095. (877) 901-1009, innerseadiscoveries.com

ALASKA MARINE HIGHWAY SYSTEM
Ferries make stops from Dutch Harbor to Bellingham, Washington. Cabins book fast, but you can sleep on a chair or pitch a tent. Fare from Bellingham to Juneau (no cabin) is $326. (800) 642-0066, dot.state.ak.us/amhs —Edward Readicker Henderson
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Sarah Buder
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30