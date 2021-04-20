Where are you going?
Matakana Market Kitchen

Matakana 0985, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-423 0383
A Post-Market Lunch Matakana New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

The Matakana Farmers Market is a Saturday pilgrimage for many Aucklanders; the little town is just 45 minutes north of the city and purveyors and producers from all over the Northland come to sell things like Manuka honey, cherry guavas (delicious!), and kumara. There's a lot of prepared food too—oysters, whitebait fritters, and more. But for a nice, casual sit-down lunch creekside after the market, the Matakana Market Kitchen is your best bet. Fresh, market produce and light seafood dishes are what you'll find, as well as friendly staff and curious ducks hopping up from the creek.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

