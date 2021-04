Drink and play games until the wee hours at MAT Bar

Cozy up to a drink and small plates in this unusually elegant game-themed bar in Barcelona 's Gaixample (Gay+ Eixample) neighborhood. The pizzas are small but tasty, cocktails are reasonably priced and expertly mixed and patrons can play backgammon on the bar or perfect their ping pong game (on designated nights).The bar opens at 5pm Tuesday through Sunday and is open until 2am weeknights, and 3am Fridays and Saturdays.