MAT bar

Carrer del Consell de Cent, 245B, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 934 53 77 22
Drink and play games until the wee hours at MAT Bar Barcelona Spain

Drink and play games until the wee hours at MAT Bar

Cozy up to a drink and small plates in this unusually elegant game-themed bar in Barcelona's Gaixample (Gay+ Eixample) neighborhood. The pizzas are small but tasty, cocktails are reasonably priced and expertly mixed and patrons can play backgammon on the bar or perfect their ping pong game (on designated nights).

The bar opens at 5pm Tuesday through Sunday and is open until 2am weeknights, and 3am Fridays and Saturdays.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

