Massey Hall
178 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 1T7, Canada
| +1 416-872-4255
Photo by Mitch Fillion Live at Massey Hall
Massey HallMassey Hall is one of Canada’s most important concert halls. A veritable encyclopedia of musical talent has played here, including Enrico Caruso, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Igor Stravinsky, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, George Gershwin, Charles Mingus, Rush, and dozens more. Not surprisingly, the acoustics are impeccable and there's no bad seat, whether tickets are for the main floor or in the horseshoe of balconies facing the stage. The hall has recently hosted festivals that focus on rising Canadian talent.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Historic Music Hall
Built in 1894, Massey Hall is a Canadian institution. This music venue has played host to iconic acts such as Neil Young, Charlie Parker, Rush, and Jeff Healey. Designed by famed architect Sidney Badgley, the building in and of itself is a masterwork of 19th-century art, and it's worth checking out even when a show isn't going on. Besides, Massey Hall is just one more reason to make your way to Toronto's incredible Garden District.