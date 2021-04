Built in 1894, Massey Hall is a Canadian institution. This music venue has played host to iconic acts such as Neil Young, Charlie Parker, Rush, and Jeff Healey. Designed by famed architect Sidney Badgley, the building in and of itself is a masterwork of 19th-century art, and it's worth checking out even when a show isn't going on. Besides, Massey Hall is just one more reason to make your way to Toronto 's incredible Garden District.