Masseria Salinola Contrada Salinola Strada provinciale 29 per San Michele Salentino - km 1,5, 72017 Ostuni BR, Italy

To Feel Like Family To spend time in this Masseria is to feel like family. The owners are gracious and you can taste the love in the "farm to table" breakfast served each morning. The rooms are all different and each beautiful and unique. Whether you are traveling alone or with a group you will feel the charm of Italy at Masseria Salinola.