Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Masseria Salinola

Contrada Salinola Strada provinciale 29 per San Michele Salentino - km 1,5, 72017 Ostuni BR, Italy
Website
| +39 0831 308330
To Feel Like Family Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
To Feel Like Family Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Ostuni Italy
Check Availability >

To Feel Like Family

To spend time in this Masseria is to feel like family. The owners are gracious and you can taste the love in the "farm to table" breakfast served each morning. The rooms are all different and each beautiful and unique. Whether you are traveling alone or with a group you will feel the charm of Italy at Masseria Salinola.
By Cindy Pain

More Recommendations

Daniele Capriglia
over 5 years ago

Daniele Capriglia
over 5 years ago

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points