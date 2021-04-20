Where are you going?
Massage Evolved

118 N Clinton St #205, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Website
| +1 312-818-1901
Massage Evolved Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 7pm
Sat 11am - 5pm

This haven for relaxation specializes in services both familiar and hard-to-find, including Ashiatsu massage (a back-walking technique that delivers even, deep pressure) and sugaring, a hair-removal process that is considered the gentlest by beauty buffs. It also offers research-based healing modalities, including Reiki (an on-site Reiki master oversees the sessions) and tips determined by the shop's recently added BioScan, an FDA-approved machine that reveals energetic blockages in the body that may affect physical health. But even with all of this taken into account, massage is the place's forte and shouldn’t be missed, whether it’s a traditional Swedish treatment or one that incorporates tequila (cheers!).
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

