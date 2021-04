Masorini Village Museum South Africa

Masorini Village Museum Those visiting Kruger for the wildlife sightings should also make time to learn about the history of the region, long before it became a national park in 1926. Tour the Masorini Village Museum with an on-site guide and you’ll get to see remnants of hunter-gatherer tribes (such as clay arrowheads and pots) as well as replicas of thatched-roof homes and furnaces from the Iron Age.