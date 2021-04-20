Maslow 6 211 West Broadway

Exceptional Wine Store Opens a Wine Bar Maslow 6 is an exceptional wine store. Owner Keri Jackson Kunzle organizes her store by intensity with, generally speaking, whites toward the front and reds to the back. Instead of bottles from the predictable countries alone, she also features selections from countries such as Tunisia and Uruguay. Her eclectic mix of prints, quotes and ephemera related to wine does not come across as cluttered in a store made of glass walls. It's an airy space, pleasant to browse for extended periods of time.



Keri's same great taste is also brought to the store's wine bar that opens to the public for small plates and sandwiches by Chef Nickolas Kipper, as well as wine by the glass after 5 PM. It's a similar, glass-walled space, though technically right next to the store. Seasonally, outdoor seating is available and that's where I like to enjoy a different wine every time I visit. The selection is simply too good to stick to only one favorite.



The shop itself opens during the week at 11 AM and for the bar, the kitchen closes at 11 PM. Reach Maslow 6 with questions at (212) 226-3127.