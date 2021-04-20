Masiphumelele Masiphumelele, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa

A Different Perspective on Life in Cape Town In the 1950's, Apartheid laws forced non-white residents of Cape Town into government-built townships or informal settlements in the Cape Flats region. While it's still not advisable for tourists to self-drive around the townships, there are a number of operators who can take you on a guided tour.



Especially recommended is AWOL Tours. Their township bike tour works with the nonprofit Bicycle Empowerment Network (BEN), an organization whom promotes the use of bicycles around the Cape, and also imports donated second-hand bicycles for small business owners in the townships to sell. Tour participants rent bikes from one of these local bicycle shops, and then are guided around the Masiphumelele township by a local resident. Cultural connections include having tea in a resident's home and visiting local crafters and artists. This is an honest, no-frills, and insightful look into yet another part of South African culture while you visit Cape Town.