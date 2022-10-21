Mashiko

4725 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
http://www.mashikorestaurant.com/
West Seattle is a bit off the beaten path for visitors, but the short drive is worth it. After admiring the sunset at Alki Beach, head to the Alaska Junction, the main shopping/eating area on California Avenue. There you’ll find Mashiko, one of my very favorite sushi restaurants. They pride themselves on a fully sustainably-fished menu, and a sassy attitude is all part of their schtick — but the servers are knowledgeable and helpful and want you to enjoy your experience. For my money, the best deal on the menu is the 5-course chef’s choice menu (starting at $60 for two people), which includes an appetizer, sushi nigiri, a long roll, an entree, and a dessert. Just be ready to eat whatever they bring you, like the whole fried smelt with daikon pictured here.

By Stephanie Perry

