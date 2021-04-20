Where are you going?
Marvin

2007 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Website
| +1 202-797-7171
Homage to Motown Marvin Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
More info

Sun 4pm - 2am
Mon, Wed, Thur 5pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 3am

Homage to Motown Marvin

Built as an homage to music sensation Marvin Gaye, who grew up in the U Street/Shaw neighborhood and lived in self-imposed exile in Ostend, Belgium, for two years, Marvin's is a fusion of Belgium and the American South from the atmosphere down to the food (think moules-frites, steak frites, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and over 30 Belgian brews to choose from). Upstairs features a hopping lounge and rooftop deck surrounded by old Motown photos and the sounds of rare funk, soul, ska, jazz, hip-hop, rap, and R&B compiled by guest DJs or owner Eric Hilton, who is one-half of D.C.-based duo Thievery Corporation.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
