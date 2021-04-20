Marvão 7330 Marvão, Portugal

Marvao Castle and Village We gazed up at the medieval walled village and its castle way up on the hilltop. There sat Marvao high up almost touching the sky! When we reached the top (by car), we took in spectacular views south and west of Portuguese

mountains and eastward, the Spanish frontier. Marvao is about 234 km northeast ofLisbon in the Alentejo region.



I felt like I had stepped back in time as I looked around this tiny medieval village with its cobbled streets, whitewashed little houses, castle, and fortified walls. (I watched as the women of the village whitewashed their homes while singing and chatting).



Marvao Castle was built at the end of the 13th century by King Dinis to protect Portugal's border from invaders from Spain.



The village is charming and the narrow streets and alleys invite you to wander the village and the castle. We climbed the castle walls and battlements. What a peaceful village!



We stayed in the Pousada de Marvao, Santa Maria (listed in the CHARM category for pousadas). The pousada is located in two medieval buildings on a cobbled lane. (There are signs). The dining room offers unbelievable views. There is a wonderful terrace. The food is regional Portuguese fare: Giblet soup,lamb, goat, spicy sausage, pork, almond pudding.



Near-by: hunting, fishing, hiking, vineyard visits, and a shooting range.



Marvao is a special place and the peaceful pousada was wonderful! Our stay was memorable. Serenity reigns in Marvao.



www. portugalvirtual.pt/pousada/marvao/index.html