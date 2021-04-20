Martin's Tavern

Dining with Presidents
In a city often associated with power, ever wonder where the movers and shakers hang out? As the oldest family-owned D.C. restaurant run by four generations of the Martin family (all named William), Martin's has hosted and served every president from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush, as well as politicians, cabinet members, military leaders, sports figures, celebrities, and even Cold War–era spies. Feast on specialities like crab cakes, choice steaks, corned beef and cabbage, or meatloaf (Nixon's favorite) while sitting at the presidents' favorite dark wood paneled tables, the most famous being Booth 3 ("The Proposal Booth") where JFK asked Jackie Bouvier to marry him in 1953.