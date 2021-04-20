Learn to Make Dim Sum in Hong Kong

Hong Kong cuisine matriarch Martha Sherpa instructs both culinary professionals and aspiring visitors how to prepare dim sum staples like traditional pork steamed buns and dumplings filled with homemade egg custard. Intimate classes of no more than six students meet for a full day to prep ingredients and then prepare them in a hot wok and a bamboo steamer. The class is held in a well-equipped kitchen and students snack on their bite-size dishes throughout the day.

From $206.