Marstrand 442 66 Marstrand, Sweden

Castles and Cottages - Marstrand Island Warm, sunny days are a precious commodity in Sweden, which is why the summer months are treasured like the precious gift they are. That is the time of year when many in Sweden flock to the coasts, rent a house or apartment and just relax with the gulls and steady breezes their only companion. One of the most popular of these islands is Marstrand.



Even though Marstrand has been welcoming urban dwellers for decades, it has a much longer history as the castle perched high on top of a hill indicates. Carlsten fortress is a 17th century castle that served as protection during the many on and off again turf battles with neighbors. Today the castle and the classic buildings found around the island make it a relaxing and picturesque retreat.



The island is most popular in the summer; in fact most businesses are closed during the off-season. The only way to reach Marstand is by ferry, but don’t worry the small island is easy to navigate on foot.

