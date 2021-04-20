Where are you going?
Marseille

Marseille, France
Preparing for the Mistral Marseille France

Preparing for the Mistral

There’s a reason the French Mediterranean coast has such enviable weather – the climate is largely influenced by the mistral, a sharp and dry Provençal wind that typically blows from the north or northwest and can reach speeds of up to 60 miles an hour. The upside to this cold mass of air is that it pushes out pollution to sea and leaves behind crisp, blue skies and legendary sunlight.

While winter and spring are peak mistral seasons, it can barrel through anytime of the year and stick around for days causing temporary closures of cliff roads and seaside attractions. Be sure to have a backup day plan and extra layers in case the wind is fierce.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

