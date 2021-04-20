Where are you going?
Marriott’s Timber Lodge

4100 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Website
| +1 530-542-6600
Marriott's Timber Lodge

With the Heavenly Gondola just outside the front door, and Heavenly Village’s shops, restaurants, and nightlife just a short walk away, Timber Lodge is a great option for families and groups of friends who’d rather park the car and leave it there. Accommodations are reliably comfortable and come with gas fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens (the supermarket is only a block away). A Mongolian-style restaurant offers as much entertainment as sustenance, with chefs theatrically wielding knives around the open grill; there’s also a grab-and-go coffee shop, though you can strike out in any direction to find a nearby café. Guests can also enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue facilities, and fitness center.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

