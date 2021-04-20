Shopping in Marrakech

Marrakech beyond the Medina
Getting lost in the Medina, exploring the Souks, experiencing the Jemaa El Fna at different times of the day are on top of the list for anyone visiting Marrakech
. There are however ample reasons to leave the comfort of your Riad in the Medina and venture outside the Old City. Visit the Jardin Majorelle is like finding the oasis, you’ll be fully recharged by the time you get back into the swing of things in the Medina. Inside the garden, Café Bousafsaf makes a perfect spot to have lunch under the orange trees. Yves Saint Laurent’s Gallery Love and the Boutique Majorelle will inspire you with vibrant colors and forms. Outside of the garden, 33 rue Majorelle (a boutique located on rue Yves Saint Laurent) has beautiful gifts that will make you linger much longer than anticipated. For perfumes and candles that take you back to Morocco whenever your heart desires, stop by L'Orientaliste on Rue de la Liberté. If you are not in a hurry to get back to the Medina, have dinner at Le Grand Café de la Poste (corner of Boulevard el Mansour Eddahbi and Avenue Imam Malik) and experience Marrakech
in a different way. Have time to get away from Marrakech
a day or two? Essaouira’s Medina can satisfy your wanderlust and its timeless port will make you see why it has never stopped attracting travelers since its glory days.