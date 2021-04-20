Where are you going?
Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

Snowmass, CO 81654, USA
Website
| +1 970-945-2521
Scenic Morning at Maroon Bells Lake Snowmass Colorado United States

Scenic Morning at Maroon Bells Lake

A stunning view on a crisp and early morning in September. Popular among avid climbers and serene enough for moose. Although the trails were closed due to aggressive moose behavior, assuming it's the start of their mating season, we wandered around the lake a bit and soaked in the scenery.
Forego the bus ride and stay the night at one of five campsites available within the park—the most peaceful night's rest you'll ever have at any campground.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

