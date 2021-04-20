Where are you going?
Marmara

Calle de Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain
Dance till Morning in Madrid

When only dancing the night away will do, you’ve come to the right city. Madrid hardly ever sleeps (except during working hours), and the capital parties well into the morning hours. So with all this energy and time, where should you head?

To move your body with the best of them, get in line at Marmara and prepare to dance until you drop. Dress code is strict and stylish, Marmara is a place to see and be seen!

By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

