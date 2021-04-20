Shop Old Town

For an authentic Victorian shopping experience head to the city's Old Town—comprised of Market Square, Johnson Street, Chinatown, and Bastion Square. Amidst the quaint brick and mortar buildings of Market Square, established in the late 1800's, you'll stumble upon a variety of modern shops situated around a charming plaza. Boutiques like Suasion sell high-quality clothing, while other retailers provide specialty goods. Still a hub of local entertainment, the square often plays host to a number of events as well. Start your shopping trip here and make your way throughout Old Town!



