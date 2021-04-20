Market Square
560 Johnson St, Victoria, BC V8W 3C6, Canada
+1 250-386-2441
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Market SquareMarket Square, a flower-filled courtyard tucked into the middle of heritage brick-and-beam buildings, offers plentiful souvenir shopping as well as coffee, cocktails and opportunities to assemble a tasty impromptu picnic. Its small stage often hosts local musicians and dancers.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Shop Old Town
For an authentic Victorian shopping experience head to the city's Old Town—comprised of Market Square, Johnson Street, Chinatown, and Bastion Square. Amidst the quaint brick and mortar buildings of Market Square, established in the late 1800's, you'll stumble upon a variety of modern shops situated around a charming plaza. Boutiques like Suasion sell high-quality clothing, while other retailers provide specialty goods. Still a hub of local entertainment, the square often plays host to a number of events as well. Start your shopping trip here and make your way throughout Old Town!