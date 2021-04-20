Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Market Salamander

200 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117, USA
Website
| +1 540-687-9720
Market Salamander Middleburg Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm

Market Salamander

This working chef's gourmet market on historic Middleburg's main drag celebrates the culinary heritage of Virginia's Piedmont Region, influenced by village markets and cuisine of Tuscany. A great food stop for hearty sandwiches, soups, snacks, and cakes while shopping the boutiques and shops along Washington Street as well as a grab-and-go spot before spending an afternoon at the nearby wineries or tailgating at the horse races. Menu favorites include the "Slow and Low Pork BBQ" sandwich with red coleslaw, the "Crispy Chicken BLT" tortilla, the "Virginia Gent" bourbon pecan chicken salad sandwich and "Pincher" crab cake sandwich.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points