Market Salamander
This working chef's gourmet market on historic Middleburg's main drag celebrates the culinary heritage of Virginia's Piedmont Region, influenced by village markets and cuisine of Tuscany. A great food stop for hearty sandwiches, soups, snacks, and cakes while shopping the boutiques and shops along Washington Street as well as a grab-and-go spot before spending an afternoon at the nearby wineries or tailgating at the horse races. Menu favorites include the "Slow and Low Pork BBQ" sandwich with red coleslaw, the "Crispy Chicken BLT" tortilla, the "Virginia Gent" bourbon pecan chicken salad sandwich and "Pincher" crab cake sandwich.