Spice Shopping at the Punta Gorda Market
The Punta Gorda Market lies not far from the lapping waters of the ocean, on a street lined with shops and casual cafes. From overturned milk crates, out of the backs of trucks and underneath rainbow-colored umbrellas, Belizeans sell everything from fresh produce to kitchen utensils to socks. However, it’s the Maya women selling spice mixtures who are the stars of the market. These glass jars with red, plastic lids are sought after by chefs and cooks all across Belize
