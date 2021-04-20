Where are you going?
Market of San Miguel

Plaza de San Miguel, s/n, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 915 42 49 36
for all your culinary needs Madrid Spain
More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 12am
Fri, Sat 10am - 1am

for all your culinary needs

I went by the san miguel market for a quick look around but that quick looked dragged on, especially when I found this one stand that sold different ports and sherries.

This particular one was a kind of vermouth that reminded me of noilly prat amber, from southern France.

I think i'll go back again tomorrow.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Ginger Bread dudes!

Being a sucker for all things sweet and delicious, I stopped by a bakery stall inside the San Miguel Market. it was hard to choose between these little smiling guys and everything else that was on offer.
Caroline Aksich
almost 7 years ago

San Miguel Dinner

Sup on sundry tapas at this food-focused market. These tasty crackers cost a euro a piece and the crisp white was under five euros.

