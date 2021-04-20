Market of San Miguel
Plaza de San Miguel, s/n, 28005 Madrid, Spain
| +34 915 42 49 36
More info
Sun - Thur 10am - 12am
Fri, Sat 10am - 1am
for all your culinary needsI went by the san miguel market for a quick look around but that quick looked dragged on, especially when I found this one stand that sold different ports and sherries.
This particular one was a kind of vermouth that reminded me of noilly prat amber, from southern France.
I think i'll go back again tomorrow.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ginger Bread dudes!
Being a sucker for all things sweet and delicious, I stopped by a bakery stall inside the San Miguel Market. it was hard to choose between these little smiling guys and everything else that was on offer.
almost 7 years ago
San Miguel Dinner
Sup on sundry tapas at this food-focused market. These tasty crackers cost a euro a piece and the crisp white was under five euros.