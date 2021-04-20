Market
718 17 Avenue Southwest
| +1 403-474-4414
Sun - Wed 11:30am - 11pm
Thur - Sat 11:30am - 12am
Market FreshNominated for the Best New Restaurant Canada award in EnRoute Magazine, this exciting eatery hit the radar when its former chef competed on Top Chef Canada. He then relocated to British Columbia, leaving his sous chef in charge of both the market driven menu and the internal home garden that provides the restaurant with fresh greens and herbs year-round. Chef Gregg Rogers hasn’t let down the side, though, and even competed on the third season of Top Chef Canada himself. Like his predecessor, Rogers believes in a commitment to local, seasonal cuisine, baking his bread, and pickling, curing, and butchering his ingredients in-house. The menu changes regularly, but cross your fingers that the sweet and smoky bison carpaccio with wild juniper, the Caesar salad with double-smoked bacon, hen’s egg and kale (with optional, gluttonous fried chicken), and the pressure-caramelized panna cotta with lavender and almond gremolata stick around.
The Definition of Farm-to-Table
The people who run Market bake their own bread, make their own to-die-for ketchup and delicious soda, cure their own meat (after doing their own butchering), make their own cheese, and grow their own herbs. If they can't make it in-house, they rely on ethical and sustainable partners. They also have Calgary’s first internal garden—or urban cultivator—and cool chalk designs everywhere. There is a strong passion for fresh food and friendly service at this farm-to-table spot on 17th Avenue.