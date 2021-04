Market Fresh

Nominated for the Best New Restaurant Canada award in EnRoute Magazine, this exciting eatery hit the radar when its former chef competed on Top Chef Canada. He then relocated to British Columbia, leaving his sous chef in charge of both the market driven menu and the internal home garden that provides the restaurant with fresh greens and herbs year-round. Chef Gregg Rogers hasn’t let down the side, though, and even competed on the third season of Top Chef Canada himself. Like his predecessor, Rogers believes in a commitment to local, seasonal cuisine, baking his bread, and pickling, curing, and butchering his ingredients in-house. The menu changes regularly, but cross your fingers that the sweet and smoky bison carpaccio with wild juniper, the Caesar salad with double-smoked bacon, hen’s egg and kale (with optional, gluttonous fried chicken), and the pressure-caramelized panna cotta with lavender and almond gremolata stick around.