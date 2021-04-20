The Definition of Farm-to-Table

The people who run Market bake their own bread, make their own to-die-for ketchup and delicious soda, cure their own meat (after doing their own butchering), make their own cheese, and grow their own herbs. If they can't make it in-house, they rely on ethical and sustainable partners. They also have Calgary’s first internal garden—or urban cultivator—and cool chalk designs everywhere. There is a strong passion for fresh food and friendly service at this farm-to-table spot on 17th Avenue.



