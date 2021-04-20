Where are you going?
Marker 88

88000 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
+1 305-852-9315
Marker 88 Restaurant Islamorada Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

Marker 88 Restaurant

Since the late '60's, this gourmet seafood restaurant has been a popular spot and a tradition in Islamorada. One reason is the well prepared fresh food. Try the yellowtail snapper or the mahi-mahi. The prime steaks are delicious, too.

Another big reason to stop here for dinner (try lunch, too) is the amazing sunsets. My luck last week was not so great - it had been beautiful and then just at the wrong time, the clouds arrived. But the sunset was still very dramatic.

This is a really beautiful spot for dinner on the patio overlooking the bay with great food, professional service, and atmosphere.
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

