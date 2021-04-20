Mario i Sentieri (マリオ イ センティエリ)
4 Chome-1-10 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 106-0031, Japan
| +81 3-6418-7072
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Tokyo TuscanyA longtime resident of Japan and Italian celebrity chef, Mario Frittoli is a regular on such TV programs as NHK’s Asaichi. Even with his celeb status, he manages to be in the kitchen of his eponymous establishment, the trattoria Mario I Sentieri in Nishi-Azabu, most nights—when he’s not walking around the dining room to greet customers, that is.
Frittoli hails from Pavia, Italy, and boasts an impressive pedigree that includes a stint at the two-Michelin-starred Le Carpaccio in Paris, appearances on the Japanese Iron Chef, and training under legendary French chef Paul Bocuse. At his restaurant, he prepares modern Tuscan cuisine with a French flair that highlights regional Japanese seafood and vegetables as well as the finest Japanese meat. The restaurant has an elegant, modern atmosphere that's fitting for both business dinners and romantic dates. Special events such as live music shows are also held frequently. Expect to pay about 10,000 to 15,000 yen per person, more with wine.