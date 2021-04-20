Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Marino’s Pizza and Pasta

1041 Rohlwing Rd
Website
Authentic Italian Cuisine Elk Grove Village Illinois United States

Authentic Italian Cuisine

Marino’s Pizza and Pasta serves classic, homemade Italian fare with a refined edge. Opened by an Italian immigrant, the restaurant serves 15 different pasta sauces, homemade gnocchi, wood-fired pizzas, and calzones. For a Chicago classic, order the Italian beef sandwich made with freshly baked bread. Then end your meal on a sweet note with a cannoli or a piece of tiramisu.

Photo courtesy of Marino’s Pizza and Pasta.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points