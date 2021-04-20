Marino’s Pizza and Pasta
1041 Rohlwing Rd
Photo courtesy of Marino’s Pizza and Pasta
Authentic Italian CuisineMarino’s Pizza and Pasta serves classic, homemade Italian fare with a refined edge. Opened by an Italian immigrant, the restaurant serves 15 different pasta sauces, homemade gnocchi, wood-fired pizzas, and calzones. For a Chicago classic, order the Italian beef sandwich made with freshly baked bread. Then end your meal on a sweet note with a cannoli or a piece of tiramisu.
Photo courtesy of Marino’s Pizza and Pasta.