Not Your Average Bed and Breakfast
From the outside, the M and M Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast looks the part. I found this place online and booked a room, thinking that it would be a restful little stop during my motorcycle trip across the upper peninsula of Michigan, and down through Wisconsin, on my way back to Chicago
. Imagine my surprise when I walked through the front door of this beautiful old house, only to be greeted by this! In my failed research efforts, I overlooked the fact that the bottom floor (where you 'check in' I might add) is actually an eclectic drinking establishment called 1393 Lounge. Trippy music was playing, people were huddled in groups in various nooks, and there was a functioning disco ball spinning and shimmering high above it all. The inn has five unique rooms (also playing funky music on the television upon arrival), and a gourmet breakfast every morning. While I will never fully grasp what the 'concept' of this place is, I can honestly say that it's one of the most bizarre places I've ever stayed. And yes, I did hang out on the zebra print couch and have a martini.