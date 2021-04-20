Marina Puerto Los Cabos Sportfishing Paseo de Los Pescadores

Land a Marlin Cabo is called the marlin capital of the world. If you want to find out whether that's a gimmicky line or if it's true, plenty of captains are standing by to take you on a sport-fishing excursion.



Drop your line in the shadow of the famous arch of Cabo or ask your guide to take you to a lesser-known spot where the fishing's good.



Sport-fishing boats for charter range from 24 feet to more than 40, and trip options run from half-day to full-day or multi-day excursions.



