Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Marina Puerto Los Cabos Sportfishing

Paseo de Los Pescadores
Website
Land a Marlin Los Cabos Mexico

Land a Marlin

Cabo is called the marlin capital of the world. If you want to find out whether that's a gimmicky line or if it's true, plenty of captains are standing by to take you on a sport-fishing excursion.

Drop your line in the shadow of the famous arch of Cabo or ask your guide to take you to a lesser-known spot where the fishing's good.

Sport-fishing boats for charter range from 24 feet to more than 40, and trip options run from half-day to full-day or multi-day excursions.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points