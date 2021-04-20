Marina Port Vell
Carrer de l'Escar, 26, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 934 84 23 00
More info
Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
Sat 9am - 5pm
Take in Outdoor Art in Port VellStroll along Barcelona's boardwalk and catch a sea breeze in between snapping shots of outdoor sculptures like this couple closely resembling mer-folk by Lautaro Diaz Silva. There's also a giant copper-colored shrimp by Javier Mariscal,and the famous face of Barcelona sculpture by pop artist Roy Lichtenstein. In the area you can head to Maremagnum for an oceanfront shopping experience, or spend an afternoon in the Imax or the aquarium with the kids.
Nearest Metro Stop: Barceloneta