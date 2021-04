Marina Port Vell

Take in Outdoor Art in Port Vell

Stroll along Barcelona 's boardwalk and catch a sea breeze in between snapping shots of outdoor sculptures like this couple closely resembling mer-folk by Lautaro Diaz Silva. There's also a giant copper-colored shrimp by Javier Mariscal,and the famous face of Barcelona sculpture by pop artist Roy Lichtenstein. In the area you can head to Maremagnum for an oceanfront shopping experience, or spend an afternoon in the Imax or the aquarium with the kids.Nearest Metro Stop: Barceloneta