Marina Novigrad, Croatia

Raw Fish in Istria There’s a budding movement in Istria to serve raw fish parts traditionally eaten in fishermen’s homes. At Batelina (Čimulje 25, Banjole, 385/ (0) 52-573-767), chef David Skoko prepares mostly raw dishes from seafood caught each morning. The menu at Marina (Svati Antona 38, Novigrad, 385/(0) 52-726-691) emphasizes Italian-accented crudo dishes such as scallops and sole served over rice and red cabbage.

This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Paola Sucato/Flickr.com