Sail the Pacific Skies

Spend a day at the beach in Venice or Santa Monica and you are sure to see a bright yellow happy face floating across the blue sky. What you won’t see are the happy faces of those under it who are undoubtedly enjoying the serene experience of floating above the ocean while soaking up the vast horizon and coastline views including the Santa Monica pier, mountains, Venice Beach, and the Boardwalk. Up to three people can soar at the same time and the $10 more to go 800 feet ($85) instead of 500 feet ($75) is worth the extra dough.