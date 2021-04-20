Marina Beach

Republic Day Parade On January 26th India celebrates its independence. Throughout the country military, bands, dancers and schools take to it's streets to parade in celebration. On the beach road at the very edge of the souther city of Chennai, lies Marina Beach. At 6:00am costumes, crowds, horns and uniformed men and women come together. Traditional snacks like sun dal and samosas are sold from large pots and baskets on the sidewalks to the city's people and as the thunder of a helicopter filled with rose petals swoops overhead the procession begins. Arrive early to photograph the costumes, stay for the snacks and the parade. Viewing the actual show requires tickets, but the real color and vibrancy happens outside of the red-carpet area.