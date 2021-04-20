Marin French Cheese
7510 Point Reyes-Petaluma Rd, Novato, CA 94947, USA
| +1 800-292-6001
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm
Cheese Tasting in Marin County, CAThere are several cheese makers and farms located all over Marin County in Northern California. During the end of March, there's a weekend long cheese tasting festival to celebrate all things cheese. Save your money and create your own cheese tour from the map of cheese farms that can be downloaded from the link below.
We started at Marin French Cheese Company, the oldest cheese producer in the United States. They specialize in soft cheeses and have a large gourmet shop offering wines, spreads, breads, crackers and chocolates. We also picked up a couple sandwiches for later. There was a pretty little pond with a couple picnic tables on the grounds. Certain days of the week they offer free tours of the cheese making going on in the back. http://www.marinfrenchcheese.com/
Nicasio Valley Cheese was our next stop. They had quite a selection of hard, soft, and stinky cheeses. The cheese tasting there was set in an order, so you could taste mild to strong. http://www.nicasiocheese.com/
Finally, we stopped at the famous Cowgirl Creamery in Point Reyes Station and picked up one of their soft cheeses. They also carry many other kinds, as seen in the photo above. Here, we picked up a bottle of wine and then sat outside where there were several olive trees with tables underneath them to eat our lunch.http://www.cowgirlcreamery.com/
Driving from each place amongst the rolling green hills and happy, grazing cows made for a relaxing time.