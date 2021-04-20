Mariinsky Theatre Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

a night at the opera One of the great things to do in St. Petersburg Russia is to spend an evening enjoying the opera at the historic Mariinsky Theater. They also have ballet and musical theater but we chose Boris Godunov (without Natasha- LOL) during the White Nights festival. Stay at the nearby Hotel Astoria (next to the famed Angleterre but more reasonably priced) and visit the Museums. The Hermitage - like the Louvre - is best in small doses since their collections are so extensive and the building itself is awe inspiring. We found the food marvelous if you do your research you will find many options but since the best restaurants (pectopah in Cyrillic) are not well marked on their facades always have the address with you for checking along the way. Make sure at least one evening you indulge in the caviar and vodka. The Grand Hotel Caviar Bar is a good bet.