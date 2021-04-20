Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum
Scarlett on the Square: Marietta's Gone with the Wind MuseumBoth the Margaret Mitchell novel and film version of Gone with the Wind forever changed Atlanta. It transformed an unknown writer and a lesser known actress both to international fame. While the museum focuses more on the film's impact locally and worldwide, the Marietta Gone with the Wind Museum has artifacts like international copies of the book, newspaper clippings about Mitchell's life and her personal books.
Fans of the film will appreciate the famous Bengaline honeymoon gown on display here, which is one of only a few costumes from the film on display in the United States. There are also the signed contracts from the actors as well as thousands of pieces of memorabilia inspired by the film, from dolls to neckties to glassware.