Mariastraat 38 Mariastraat 38, 8000 Brugge, Belgium

Visit the Old Hospital St. John/ Memling Museum Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. For a small city, Bruges has quite a lot of museums (16). I ended up visiting the Memling Museum, also known as Sint Jan Hospital Museum. The museum has six paintings by Hans Memling, a German-born painter who moved to Flanders and worked in the tradition of early ‘Netherlandish’ painting.



The building, which used to be a home for nuns and monks who took care of pilgrims and the sick, was in service for 800 years. Walking through the old part of the hospital, it is worth visiting the nuns’ dormitory and the guards’ rooms. In another part of the hospital, which now serves as a museum, you can enjoy some original paintings by Flemish Primitives alongside well-known Flemish painters. (The changing exhibits present other painters, such as Picasso and Miro.)

